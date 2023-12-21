New covid variant JN.1: India logs 21 cases; Know mask guidelines, other details | 10 updates
A 41-year-old has tested positive for new Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra
The Karnataka government has issued an advisory asking people above 60 years to wear masks
With the reports of the arrival of the JN.1 Covid variant in India, 341 new active cases were reported in 24 hours on Wednesday. According to the Union Health Ministry, an uptick in Covid cases has been observed in Kerala, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Karnataka. On Wednesday, NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul said, India has logged 21 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 so far.