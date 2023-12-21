With the reports of the arrival of the JN.1 Covid variant in India, 341 new active cases were reported in 24 hours on Wednesday. According to the Union Health Ministry, an uptick in Covid cases has been observed in Kerala, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Karnataka. On Wednesday, NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul said, India has logged 21 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 so far.

Here are 10 updates on JN.1 Covid variant:

Two Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Karnataka on Wednesday. It is unclear if the death was due to the new subvariant JN.1.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya convened a meeting with representatives of the health department yesterday in which he reiterated that Covid was not over yet and urged the states to monitor emerging cases, symptoms, and case severity to plan appropriate public health response.

Hospitals across the country are on alert amid the upward trend of Covid cases in the country. Dr Rohit Kumar, Head of Pulmonary Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital said, "We are on high alert, conducting COVID tests, and sending samples for genome sequencing."

A 41-year-old has tested positive for new Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. No further details were available about the patient.

West Bengal Health Department will continue its surveillance of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases, in accordance with central guidelines.

Haryana government said RT-PCR tests will be conducted for Influenza-like Illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections.

Delhi government is also on alert amid the entry of new Covid variant in the country. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said oxygen cylinders, ventilator beds, and other requirements are being "reviewed again".

The Karnataka government has issued an advisory asking people above 60 years, those with comorbidities, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, to wear face masks when outdoors, and to strictly avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas.

Gujarat currently has 13 active coronavirus cases, but all the patients are under home isolation. The Gujarat government has advised people to remain vigilant and not panic. Gujarat government authorities carried out a mock drill across more than 5,700 hospitals to assess their preparedness to deal with any health exigency in view of JN.1 subvariant.

Goa has reported 19 active Covid cases but all patients have mild symptoms of the infectious disease.

Odisha hasn't reported any Covid cases over the past week. However, the state government has advised senior citizens to remain cautious.

In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, two fresh cases of coronavirus were reported yesterday.

The World Health Organisation has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly increasing spread but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working on genome sequencing of the new JN.1 variant.

About JN.1 Covid variant:

JN.1 (BA.2.86.1.1) variant emerged in late 2023 and is a descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage (Pirola) of SARS-CoV-2.

BA.2.86 lineage, first identified in August 2023, is phylogenetically distinct from the circulating SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB lineages, including EG.5.1 and HK.3.

BA.2.86 carries more than 30 mutations in the spike (5) protein, indicating a high potential for immune evasion. JN.1 was first detected in Denmark and Israel in late July 2023.

