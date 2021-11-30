Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights coming to India from countries affected by the Omicron Covid variant.

"Several countries have stopped flights from Omicron affected countries. Why are we delaying it? We had delayed stopping international flights in the first wave also. Majority of flights land in Delhi. Delhi is most affected. Kindly stop the flights immediately," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

कई देशों ने ऑमिक्रान प्रभावित देशों से आने वाली उड़ानें बंद कर दी हैं। हम देरी क्यों कर रहे हैं? पहली वेव में भी हमने विदेशी उड़ानें रोकने में देरी कर दी थी। अधिकतर विदेशी उड़ानें दिल्ली में आती हैं, दिल्ली सबसे ज़्यादा प्रभावित होती है। PM साहिब कृपया उड़ानें तुरंत बंद करें https://t.co/A3a1QKz7pz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 30, 2021

In view of the new Covid variant, a number of countries have suspended travel to the affected regions.

