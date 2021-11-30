Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  New Covid variant: Kejriwal urges PM to stop flights from omicron-hit countries

New Covid variant: Kejriwal urges PM to stop flights from omicron-hit countries

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
1 min read . 12:48 PM IST Livemint

In view of the new Covid variant, a number of countries have suspended travel to the affected regions

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights coming to India from countries affected by the Omicron Covid variant.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights coming to India from countries affected by the Omicron Covid variant.

"Several countries have stopped flights from Omicron affected countries. Why are we delaying it? We had delayed stopping international flights in the first wave also. Majority of flights land in Delhi. Delhi is most affected. Kindly stop the flights immediately," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

"Several countries have stopped flights from Omicron affected countries. Why are we delaying it? We had delayed stopping international flights in the first wave also. Majority of flights land in Delhi. Delhi is most affected. Kindly stop the flights immediately," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

In view of the new Covid variant, a number of countries have suspended travel to the affected regions.

In view of the new Covid variant, a number of countries have suspended travel to the affected regions.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!