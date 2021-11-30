New Covid variant: Kejriwal urges PM to stop flights from omicron-hit countries

New Covid variant: Kejriwal urges PM to stop flights from omicron-hit countries1 min read . 12:48 PM IST
In view of the new Covid variant, a number of countries have suspended travel to the affected regions
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights coming to India from countries affected by the Omicron Covid variant.
"Several countries have stopped flights from Omicron affected countries. Why are we delaying it? We had delayed stopping international flights in the first wave also. Majority of flights land in Delhi. Delhi is most affected. Kindly stop the flights immediately," Kejriwal said in a tweet.
