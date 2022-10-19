The Mumbai civic body has issued an advisory urging citizens to adhere to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour during Diwali and other upcoming festivals to prevent a spike in cases. In a statement, the BMC said the festival season is a “critical period" as there may be a tendency to ignore COVID-19 safe behaviour during festivals due to large gatherings, events, fairs and crowds in enclosed and non-ventilated spaces.

Read BMC guidelines on Covid-19 protocols here

1) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked citizens to get vaccinated against the viral infection, if not done so till now

2) The Mumbai civic body has also asked all to get booster dose, and wear face masks in crowded places and follow other COVID-19 protocols.

3) The civic body advised citizens to get themselves tested immediately if they develop symptoms of the respiratory infection. “The importance of early detection is also related to effectiveness of treatment taken. Therefore, the sooner you know you are sick, the easier it will be to determine when you need treatment or hospitalization," the statement said.

4) Asking people to avoid close contact with symptomatic coronavirus patients, the civic body asked them to wash hands frequently, maintain good ventilation indoors, wear face masks at crowded places, cover nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue paper while sneezing and coughing.

5) The advisory said people having difficulty in breathing, immunocompromised patients and those who have recently visited countries where the coronavirus infection is prevalent, should seek immediate medical advice.

Covid cases in Mumbai

The daily COVID-19 cases registered an uptick in the financial capital in the second week of October. Mumbai on Tuesday reported 128 new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related fatalities. It took the coronavirus case tally in the city to 11,52,704, and death toll to 19,738, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) said in a release.

The new sub-variants of Omicron -- BQ.1 (US variant), BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1 -- have been detected in Maharashtra.