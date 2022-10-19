New Covid variant: Mumbai civic body issues advisory ahead of Diwali. Read here2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 10:12 AM IST
Mumbai civic body BMC has asked citizens to follow Covid-19 protocols
The Mumbai civic body has issued an advisory urging citizens to adhere to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour during Diwali and other upcoming festivals to prevent a spike in cases. In a statement, the BMC said the festival season is a “critical period" as there may be a tendency to ignore COVID-19 safe behaviour during festivals due to large gatherings, events, fairs and crowds in enclosed and non-ventilated spaces.