The Covid-19 and its different variants have continued to wreak havoc across the globe. After B.1.1.7 (Alpha); B.1.351 (Beta); P.1 (Gamma); B.1.427 and B.1.429 (Epsilon); B.1.617.2 (Delta); and Delta Plus variant, another new variant has been discovered in the world, called Lambda variant.

Last week, the UK health department added Lambda variant (C.37) to its list of 'variants under investigation' (VUI) due to international expansion. Six cases of Lambda have been identified across the UK to date, all have been linked to overseas travel.

The Lambda variant was first originally discovered in Peru and the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a "Variant of Interest" on June 14.

The WHO said Lambda variant has multiple mutations in the spike protein that could have an impact on its transmissibility but more studies are needed to fully understand the mutations.

Here's all you need to know about the Lambda variant:

The Lambda variant or C.37 variant has already been reported as highly prevalent in Peru.

The Lambda variant lies within the B.1.1.1 lineage.

As per the WHO, the Lambda variant is related to 81% of the cases detected since April in Peru.

The Lambda variant has been identified in as many as 29 countries, including North and South Am, Europe, and Oceania.

Lambda in India:

So far, India has detected Delta and Delta Plus variants in India. However, experts believe that the opening of international air travel might bring a cocktail of new variants, including Lambda in India.

