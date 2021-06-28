Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Lambda variant: Scientists detect new Covid variant. Here's all you need to know

Lambda variant: Scientists detect new Covid variant. Here's all you need to know

Premium
The Lambda variant has been identified in as many as 29 countries, including the Americas, Europe, and Oceania
1 min read . 06:50 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • The Lambda variant was first originally discovered in Peru and the WHO has classified it as a 'Variant of Interest'
  • As per the WHO, the Lambda variant is related to 81% of the cases detected since April in Peru

The Covid-19 and its different variants have continued to wreak havoc across the globe. After B.1.1.7 (Alpha); B.1.351 (Beta); P.1 (Gamma); B.1.427 and B.1.429 (Epsilon); B.1.617.2 (Delta); and Delta Plus variant, another new variant has been discovered in the world, called Lambda variant.

The Covid-19 and its different variants have continued to wreak havoc across the globe. After B.1.1.7 (Alpha); B.1.351 (Beta); P.1 (Gamma); B.1.427 and B.1.429 (Epsilon); B.1.617.2 (Delta); and Delta Plus variant, another new variant has been discovered in the world, called Lambda variant.

Last week, the UK health department added Lambda variant (C.37) to its list of 'variants under investigation' (VUI) due to international expansion. Six cases of Lambda have been identified across the UK to date, all have been linked to overseas travel.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Last week, the UK health department added Lambda variant (C.37) to its list of 'variants under investigation' (VUI) due to international expansion. Six cases of Lambda have been identified across the UK to date, all have been linked to overseas travel.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Lambda variant was first originally discovered in Peru and the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a "Variant of Interest" on June 14.

The WHO said Lambda variant has multiple mutations in the spike protein that could have an impact on its transmissibility but more studies are needed to fully understand the mutations.

Here's all you need to know about the Lambda variant:

  • The Lambda variant or C.37 variant has already been reported as highly prevalent in Peru.
  • The Lambda variant lies within the B.1.1.1 lineage.
  • As per the WHO, the Lambda variant is related to 81% of the cases detected since April in Peru.
  • The Lambda variant has been identified in as many as 29 countries, including North and South Am, Europe, and Oceania.

Lambda in India:

  • So far, India has detected Delta and Delta Plus variants in India. However, experts believe that the opening of international air travel might bring a cocktail of new variants, including Lambda in India.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!