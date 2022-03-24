If you think Covid is over for the good after two years of consistent battle, think again as this expert believes a new Covid variant, which could be worse than the Omicron variant that's currently prevalent, could strike the world in the next two years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chris Whitty, who's England's chief medical officer, has said it is still a long way to go before the world will be Covid-free. He also believes that Covid-19 is going to stay forever and will always have a similar death threat as flu.

Many other experts have, however, tried to allay fears around Covid, saying it would now only mutate to a mild cold-causing pathogen.

On Covid moving towards endemic from the pandemic stage, Whitty said the virus will now become ‘less dominant'. He also said it's premature to think that Covid has reached a 'stable state'.

"We could well end up with a new variant that produces worse problems than we've got with Omicron and the Omicron problems are by no means trivial," Whitty said at the Local Government's Association public health conference, Daily Mail reported.

He said even though there's some sort of de-risking in Covid with time, it's not the same as no risk at all, and that the world needs to be cautious about Covid.

Delta + Omicron recombinant virus is a hybrid version of the coronavirus that combine genes from the Delta and Omicron variants. With both Omicron and Delta COVID variants spreading rapidly, recombinants were expected, World Health Organisation (WHO) stated recently after the first solid evidence of a combination virus (Omicron and Delta) was detected.

WHO officials also asserted that “when we allow the virus to circulate at an intense level it continues to evolve and more variants are expected."

Last week, another recombinant COVID strain was also detected from Israel that combined Omicron BA.1 and BA.2.

The good news is currently, there are no changes being observed in its severity and transmissibility, but several studies are underway on the topic. "At this stage, testing and sequencing remain critical," WHO's top health expert Maria Van Kerkhove said.

She also said that unfortunately, the WHO expects to see recombinants because that's what viruses do - they change over time.

Symptoms of recombinant virus:-

According to the NHS UK, the symptoms of Omicron, Delta recombinant virus remain as they have been for most of the pandemic, but scientists are still monitoring it. The NHS says the common Covid symptoms are:

High temperature: This means you feel hot to touch your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature).

New, continuous cough: This is defined as coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual).

Loss or change to your sense of smell or taste (anosmia): This means you have noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal.

