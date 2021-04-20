MUMBAI: Over 549,000 new credit cards were issued in February in India, a decline of 47% year-on-year and 22% sequentially, taking the total credit card base to 61.6 million, as per a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

During February, ICICI Bank, SBI Card, and Axis Bank were the largest credit card acquirers, with an incremental market share of 36.1%, 18.1%, and 18%, respectively. In FY21 so far, ICICI Bank has gained the highest incremental market share of 32.4%, followed by SBI Card at 30.6%, the digital payments tracker report said.

“Monthly spends per card for the industry declined to Rs9,800 from ₹10,500-11,000 over the past four months. This was primarily due to a decline in the number of transactions per card to 2.6 from an average of 2.9 over a similar period," it said, adding that the ticket size, however, remained stable at Rs3,700.

Most players, barring Axis Bank, the report said, saw a decline in spends per card, with HDFC Bank, SBI Card, and Citi witnessing a fall of Rs1,200-1,500. Others saw a modest decline. To be sure, the RBI, since December, has temporarily barred HDFC Bank from adding new credit card customers following repeated e-banking outages.

“While the surge in covid-19 cases and ensuing lockdown in various states could slow down the recovery momentum, SBI Card would continue to gain market share, led by its diverse acquisition channels," Motilal Oswal said in its report.

