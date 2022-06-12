New credit, debit card rules for online payment from next month - Explained

Once the card has been tokenized on the merchant portal, the customer can only view the last four digits of the card, and if the card is replaced, renewed, reissued, or upgraded, the cardholder will be required to create a token again in order to visit the merchant website. For cardholders using multiple cards, ICICI Bank has clarified that the“Bank will provide a portal to the card holders to view and manage the tokenised cards. Card holders can view / delete tokens for the respective cards through this portal. Customers can also call the Phone Banking service to place a request to manage tokenized cards." In terms of card safety and tokenized card handling, opting for the move before the deadline will not trouble you to use your card safely each and every time you use it for an online transaction and will also prevent your card details from being used by a wrong hand.

