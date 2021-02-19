New curbs in Mumbai amid surge in Covid-19 cases. Check new rules here

In view of a spurt in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines in Mumbai amid a rise in cases. "Updated guidelines issued by Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to ensure that we don't let Covid-19 get the better of Mumbai," the city's civic body posted on its official Twitter handle.

1) Buildings found to have more than five Covid-19 patients will be sealed.

2) The number of marshals deployed across Mumbai will be doubled to take action against citizens without masks, with the aim to catch 25,000 offenders every day.

3) Around 300 marshals will be deployed in suburban trains to take action against those travelling without masks.

4) All asymptomatic patients being treated at home (home quarantine) to be stamped as earlier.

5) The number of tests will be increased in wards having a rising number of cases

6) Use of the mask is mandatory in public places like social gatherings such as weddings, restaurants, cinema halls, etc.

7) Passengers arriving in Mumbai from Brazil will be put in compulsory Institutional Quarantine. The municipal commissioner also said that there should be adequate availability of regular and oxygen beds at Jumbo covid centres.

8) MCGM teachers will be deployed at all buildings, offices, hospitals, etc. managed by MCGM with powers to take punitive action against those roaming without masks.

9) Roaming without a mask, a gathering of more than 50 people at a time or any such violation will lead to punitive action.

10) Action will also be taken against those found in playgrounds and parks without masks.

Meanwhile, a weekend lockdown was announced in Amravati district, from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday, a period during which markets and other establishments will remain shut, but essential services will remain unaffected.

Amravati and Yavatmal fall in Vidarbha, a region which has been reporting a steady rise in Covid-19 cases since the start of February. Authorities in these two districts have announced the strict implementation of restrictions to stem the rising cases of Covid.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra registered 5,427 fresh cases and 38 related deaths on Thursday, taking the respective tallies to 2,081,520 and 51,669. This is the third time in the last five days that there have been more than 4,000 new daily cases. Maharashtra's latest spike is its highest thus far this year.

