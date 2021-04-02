New daily covid cases race past 81,000 mark

States were specifically asked to increase testing continuously to ensure positivity comes down to 5% or less, focus on ensuring RT-PCR tests comprise 70% of total tests, reduce waiting time of test results with regular reviews with testing labs, use rapid antigen tests (RAT) as a screening test in densely populated areas and where fresh clusters are emerging, and all symptomatic RAT negatives to be mandatorily subjected to RT-PCR tests. The central government also said states should ensure tracing and isolation of 25-30 close contacts of each infected person in 72 hours and later test all of them. The states were asked to set up containment zones/micro containment zones to break the chain of transmission.