New dawn of development in J&K after abrogation of Article 370: Hardeep Puri
- The minister said that central schemes directly benefit the people and the work is going on at the ground level
NEW DELHI :
A new dawn of development is now set in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, said Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep S. Puri on Monday.
Addressing the media, the minister said that central schemes directly benefit the people and the work is going on at the ground level. “People are investing in the economic development in the Union Territory of J&K because of the Central Government’s farsighted decision to remove the bottleneck of Article 370 and 35A."
Puri added that 25 new national highway projects are sanctioned to be built at an estimated cost of Rs. 11,721 crores and 168 MoUs have been signed amounting to Rs. 13,600 crores. “Seven new medical colleges are sanctioned with medical seats increasing from 500 to 955, world’s highest railway bridge constructed in J&K, Vande Bharat Express is in operation from Jammu to Delhi and tourist footfall increased to more than one lakh."
He said that under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, some 12 lakh LPG connections are provided under PM Ujjwala, 50,000 houses are sanctioned under PMAY (U).
“The petroleum prices have seen a sharp rise from July 2021 to August, 2022 with 43 percent to 46 percent increase in USA and Canada while as India is the only country in the world where only 2 percent increase has been seen during that period. When many countries in the world are witnessing the shortage of fuel and exorbitant price rise, there is no shortage of fuel in India even in the remotest corners of the country," the minister added.
Puri said that the centre is committed to achieving new milestones with respect to growth and development in Jammu and Kashmir.
He also reviewed the progress of work on various development projects and work done as per government schemes like PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujwala, PM SVANidhi, SBM 2.0 and Amrut 2.0.
During the review meeting, the minister said that application of modern technology to solid waste management is the need of the hour. “Srinagar will be among the cities where such strategies will be adopted on a priority basis. There is a need to process the waste as per modern standards to avoid dumping it at one location, which is hazardous to the ecosystem."
“Urban planning is essential as new settlements in cities have come up and there is a need to replace the old traditions to deal with the new challenges. Urban work has one litmus test that is to produce benefits for the citizens, and the voices of the people need to be heard for the same," Puri added.
He said that the urban space had been neglected earlier and the government took the opportunity to reform this sector. “It is evident from the fact that cities are now the largest contributors to the GDP of the country."
