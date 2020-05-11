Indian Railways will resume special train services from 12 May in a graded manner. Railways will initially operate 30 trains(15pairs) of trains from New Delhi to various places in India.

Indian Railways announced a limited re-opening of its rail network beginning on Tuesday, after a nearly seven-week lockdown to slow the spreading of the covid-19.

Railways decided to start passenger services connecting Agartala in Tripura to New Delhi. The special train will run once in a week.Here is the list of stoppage, timing, and fare that the special train from New Delhi to Agartala and vice-versa will follow:

The first run of the special train will start on 20 May from New Delhi and 18 May from Agartala.The train will depart from Agartala on every Monday and from New Delhi on every Wednesday.

The special train will stop at the following stations en route the journey

Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar,New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn,

Patliputra, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central

Timings of the special train:

The special train(02502) will leave New Delhi at 07.50pm and will reach Jammu Agartala at 01.30pm

Special train(02501) will leave Agartala at 07.00pm and reach New Delhi at 11.20am

Special trains which have been started presently will have only Air conditioned classes i.e. First, Second & Third AC. The fare structure for the ‘Special Trains’ shall be as applicable for the regular time tabled Rajdhani trains.

Online cancellation shall be permitted up to 24 hours before scheduled departure of train. No cancellation permitted less than 24 hours before departure of train. Cancellation charge shall be 50% of fare.

Dry, ready-to-eat food and bottled water shall be provided on demand, inside the trains on a payment basis.

All passengers are advised to download and use the Aarogya Setu application.

No linen, blankets, and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel. The temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose.

No stalls/ booths on the platforms shall be opened. No train side vending would be permitted.

