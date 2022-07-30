Delhi: Brain dead patient donates lungs, heart, kidney, and liver to 5 people2 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 08:33 PM IST
- The heart, liver and kidneys of the brain dead patient were also retrieved, which gave a new lease of life to four others
AIIMS Delhi has carried out a successful second lung transplant of a woman on Saturday. A 50-year-old woman got new lungs today, making it the second lung transplant procedure to be carried out at the premier institute in less than three months.