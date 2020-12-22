OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi airport aims to start distributing Covid-19 vaccine in January
India has the world's second-highest number of cases after the US -- totalling over 10 million, with more than 146,000 deaths as of Tuesday
India has the world's second-highest number of cases after the US -- totalling over 10 million, with more than 146,000 deaths as of Tuesday

Delhi airport aims to start distributing Covid-19 vaccine in January

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 07:31 PM IST Sunil Kataria , Reuters

The Indian government is considering emergency use authorization for 3 vaccine candidates - one from AstraZeneca, another from Pfizer, and a separate one developed by the Indian firm Bharat Biotech

NEW DELHI : India's largest airport plans to start distributing COVID-19 vaccines in January with up to 5.4 million vials a day, its CEO said on Tuesday, underscoring the logistical challenge of reaching everyone in the country of 1.3 billion.

The Indian government is considering emergency use authorization for three vaccine candidates - one from AstraZeneca, another from Pfizer, and a separate one developed by the Indian firm Bharat Biotech.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is looking to his pandemic support programs to help out businesses

UK eyes Covid programs to help business in no-deal Brexit

3 min read . 08:40 PM IST
Fifteen fire engines rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported. (Representative image)

Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out near EM Bypass; 15 fire engines at spot

1 min read . 08:37 PM IST
The city's 24-hour average air quality index AQI was 418

Delhi's air quality turns 'severe'

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST
Unlike a cold day, a cold wave is created due to wind chill which brings down the actual minimum temperature depending upon the wind speed.

Cold wave conditions likely in Delhi over next 4 days: IMD

1 min read . 08:20 PM IST

"If we are able to rotate cargo twice a day, then 5.4 million (vials) can be distributed in a day," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said. Overall, the airport had the capacity to handle up to 8 million vials a day, he said.

India has the world's second-highest number of cases after the United States -- totalling over 10 million, with more than 146,000 deaths as of Tuesday.

The government said on Tuesday it would track down everyone arriving in recent weeks from Britain, where a more infectious strain of COVID-19 has been found, to try to prevent its spread.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout