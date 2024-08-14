Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  New Delhi airport terminal to become operational from August 17. Details here

New Delhi airport terminal to become operational from August 17. Details here

Livemint

The new terminal was developed as part of the Phase 3A expansion project by DIAL and inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on March 10 this year.

New Delhi airport terminal to become operational from August 17. Details here | Representational image

The new terminal was developed as part of the Phase 3A expansion project by DIAL and inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on March 10 this year.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.