New Delhi airport terminal to become operational from August 17. Details here
1 min read
14 Aug 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Livemint
The new terminal was developed as part of the Phase 3A expansion project by DIAL and inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on March 10 this year.
The new terminal was developed as part of the Phase 3A expansion project by DIAL and inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on March 10 this year.
Catch all the Business News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.