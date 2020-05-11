New Delhi-Bilaspur/Bilaspur-New Delhi special train: Starting date, stoppages

Indian Railways in consultation with Health and Home Ministries has decided to partially restore train services w.e.f. from 12 May 2020 in a graded manner. The Railways will run fifteen pair of special trains (thirty trains) from New Delhi to various places in India.

The Railways has decided to start passenger services connecting Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to New Delhi. The special train will run on Monday and Thursday from Bilaspur and Tuesday and Saturday from New Delhi to connect both the cities.

The biweekly special train 02441 will start at 1440 from Bilaspur and will reach at 1055 in New Delhi. Similarly the biweekly down special train 02442 will start at 1600 in New Delhi and will reach at 1200 in Bilaspur.

Dry, ready-to-eat food and bottled water shall be provided on demand, inside the trains on a payment basis.

The first run of the special train will start on 12 May from New Delhi and 14 May from Bilaspur.

Here is the list of stoppage, timing, and fare that the special train from New Delhi to Bilaspur and vice-versa will follow:

The special train will stop at the following stations en route the journey

New Delhi-Bilaspur special train: Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi,.

All passengers are advised to download and use the Aarogya Setu application.

No linen, blankets, and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel. The temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose.

No stalls/ booths on the platforms shall be opened. No train side vending would be permitted.









