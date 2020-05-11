Indian Railways will resume special train services from 12 May in a graded manner. Railways will initially operate 30 trains(15pairs) of trains from New Delhi to various places in India.

Indian Railways announced a limited re-opening of its rail network beginning on Tuesday, after a nearly seven-week lockdown to slow the spreading of the covid-19.

Railways decided to start passenger services connecting Chennai in Tamil Nadu to New Delhi. Here is the list of stoppage, timing that the special train from New Delhi to Chennai and vice-versa will follow:

The first run of the special train will start on 13 May from New Delhi and 15 May from Chennai. The special train will depart every Wednesday and Friday from New Delhi to Chennai and Friday and Sunday from Chennai to New Delhi .

The special train will stop at the following stations en route the journey

Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra

Timings of the special train:

The special train(02434) will leave New Delhi at 04.00pm and will reach Chennai at 08.40pm.

Special train(02433) will leave Jammu Tawi at 06.35am and reach New Delhi at 10.30am

Special trains which have been started presently will have only Air conditioned classes i.e. First, Second & Third AC. The fare structure for the ‘Special Trains’ shall be as applicable for the regular time tabled Rajdhani trains.

Online cancellation shall be permitted up to 24 hours before scheduled departure of train. No cancellation permitted less than 24 hours before departure of train. Cancellation charge shall be 50% of fare.

Dry, ready-to-eat food and bottled water shall be provided on demand, inside the trains on a payment basis.

All passengers are advised to download and use the Aarogya Setu application.

No linen, blankets, and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel. The temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose.

No stalls/ booths on the platforms shall be opened. No train side vending would be permitted.

