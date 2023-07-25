Pacific Islands capture India’s strategic focus1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 10:15 PM IST
India is exploring the possibility of trilateral cooperation with France and Australia in the Pacific islands.
NEW DELHI : New Delhi is exploring the possibility of trilateral cooperation with France and Australia in the strategic Pacific Islands, according to persons aware of the matter. While France and Australia have been key players in the Pacific Islands for some time, India has stepped up its outreach to these small island countries over the last decade.
