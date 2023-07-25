Pacific Islands capture India’s strategic focus

India has also stepped up its diplomatic outreach. Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian PM to visit Papua New Guinea in May 2023 for the third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). New Delhi unveiled a 12-point action plan focused on healthcare, clean energy and cyberspace. India has positioned itself as a voice of the global south in recent years. Its outreach to these islands and advocacy of their interests fits well into New Delhi’s strategic ambitions.