New Delhi in touch with China to seek early resumption of travel by Indians

Taking issue with China stopping travel for Indians since November last year when there was no restriction on Chinese national travelling to India, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said : “ As conveyed earlier, we have been in touch with the Chinese side in order to seek an early resumption of travel by Indian citizens to China, especially for those who work or study there." “While we recognize the need to ensure safety and strictly follow covid related protocols, essential two way travel should be facilitated, especially keeping in view the fact that Chinese nationals are able to travel to India," Bagchi said.

