New Delhi is world's most polluted capital for 3rd straight year: Study

Crop stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana

1 min read . 05:07 PM IST

Neha Arora, Reuters

In 2020, New Delhi's average annual concentration of PM2.5 in a cubic meter of air was 84.1, the study said, more than double the level of Beijing, which averaged 37.5 during the year, making it the 14th most polluted city in the world