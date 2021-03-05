New Delhi offers Gandhi’s talisman to new WTO chief

In one of his last thoughts, jotted down in 1948, the year of his assassination, Gandhi wrote, “I will give you a talisman. Whenever you are in doubt, or when the self becomes too much with you, apply the following test. Recall the face of the poorest and the weakest man whom you may have seen and ask yourself if the step you contemplate is going to be of any use to him...Then you will find your doubts and your self melt away."