The Indian Railways plans to revise certain rules and incorporate artificial intelligence for crowd management after the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, New18 reported citing people aware of the matter.

The recent development comes after 18 people, including nine women and five children, were killed after a stampede situation at the New Delhi Railway Station due to the massive rush to board trains for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Survivors share harrowing experiences

Permanent holding areas Following the tragic incident, Indian Railways has decided to create permanent holding areas at nearly 60 railway stations across the country.

Railway stations with a higher footfall during major events have been selected as permanent holding areas. Currently, major railway stations are witnessing a rush of passengers to the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Use of artificial intelligence The Indian Railways will use the latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), for crowd and crisis management, the report said citing people aware of the matter.

Additionally, a special campaign will be conducted by the Indian Railways to identify the causes behind such incidents and avoid it in future. Opinions of passengers, coolies and shopkeepers will be taken into account for this campaign.

Also Read | Delhi Railway Station Stampede Highlights: Indian Railways announces 4 trains

Halt in ticket sales from 4-11pm The New Delhi Railway Station authorities have stopped the sale of tickets from 4pm to 11pm for the next week following the incident. This measure has been taken to manage the crowd at the station.

What led to stampede-like situation in New Delhi Railway Station? The reason for the stampede incident was the confusion over two trains bound for Prayagraj, according to Delhi Police. However, some eyewitnesses said that the platform change announcement at the last minute for a special train to Prayagraj was the cause behind the mishap, the report said.

According to an inquiry report, the cause of the stampede-like situation was an announcement of a special train for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 and a sudden rise in ticket sales to Prayagraj.