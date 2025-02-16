New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: At least 15 people were killed and 10 others were injured in a stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station due to a huge rush on Saturday night.
The incident occurred around 9:55 pm, prompting an emergency response.
“15 people, including 3 children, lost their lives in the incident that occurred at New Delhi railway station," said Chief Casualty Medical Officer, LNJP hospital.
Reports said that overcrowding took place due to train services for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which triggered chaos on platform numbers 14 and 15.
Officials said that the situation occurred due to a massive crowd within a span of 15–20 minutes as a special train was announced, and people tried to catch that train.
Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level investigation and said that the situation was under control at New Delhi station.
Meanwhile, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway said that there was no stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.
The Ministry of Railway said that the situation is under control, and the injured have been taken to the hospital.
Authorities immediately dispatched rescue teams and four fire tenders were rushed to the site to assist in the relief efforts, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: Extremely pained, says Rajnath Singh
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: Devastating news from New Delhi Railway Station. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede on Railway platform. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy of the injured.
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: Inquiry ordered
A high level inquiry has been ordered by the Railways on the unfortunate incident: Ministry of Railways.
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: Ministry of Railways issues statement
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: An Unprecedented rush situation developed today at about 10 pm in New Delhi railway station near platforms 13 & 14. Some of the passengers present there on the platforms fainted due to this sudden rush further leading to the rumours of stampede like situation. This led to the spread of panic, said Ministry of Railways in a statement.
The statement further said that the situation was later controlled by easing the rush situation. Northern Railways immediately ran four special trains to evacuate the unprecedented sudden rush. Now rush has been reduced. In the meanwhile, the fainted & injured passengers have been taken to nearby hospitals by RPF & Delhi Police.
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: What led to stampede-like situation
"Two trains were delayed, and due to extra footfall of passengers, the gathering was huge. A few people are injured. As of now, the situation is under control. The situation occurred due to a massive crowd within a span of 15-20 minutes. It occurred as a special train was announced, and people tried to catch that train," said DCP Railway KPS Malhotra.
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: DCP KPS Malhotra helps passenger
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: DCP KPS Malhotra, along with other police personnel helping passengers to board trains.
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: The Railway Minister has ordered a high-level investigation
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: Monitoring operations, says Delhi LG
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena said that there has been an unfortunate and tragic incident of loss of lives and injuries due to disorder and stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.
“My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy. Have spoken to Chief Secretary & Police Commissioner and asked them to address and redress the situation. CS has been asked to invoke DDMA measures & deploy relief personnel. All hospitals are in readiness to address related exegencies. Have instructed CS & CP to be at the site and take control of relief measures. I am constantly monitoring operations," said LG VK Saxena.
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: Atishi slams Centre
Former Delhi CM Atishi slammed Centre over the stampede, and said that such an incident with the devotees going for Maha Kumbh is very sad.
“Neither the central government nor the UP government is concerned about the safety of the people. There are no arrangements in Prayagraj nor are there any concrete traffic arrangements for the devotees coming from different states of the country," Atishi said in a post on X.
Atishi also requested the Railway Department to provide help to the people as soon as possible.
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: Four special trains
4 special trains to evacuate this unprecedented sudden rush at NDLS. The rush has now reduced, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: Situation under control at New Delhi railway station . Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a post on X.
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: CPRO says no stampede
The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said that there was no stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.
"There is no stampede (at New Delhi Railway Station). It is only a rumour. Northern Railways was running two planned special trains (for Prayagraj)," said CPRO Northern Railways.
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: Reports suggest overcrowding due to train services for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj led to the situation.
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: Many people were present on platform number 14 when the Prayagraj Express train was standing at the platform, triggering a chaos on platform numbers 14 and 15.
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: 'Passengers suffocated'
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: Several passengers claimed that at least four women were rushed to nearby hospitals after they reportedly fainted due to suffocation.
New Delhi Railway Station News LIVE: At least 15 people were injured and rushed to hospitals after a stampede-like situation broke out at the New Delhi railway station.