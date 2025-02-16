New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Eyewitnesses described events that led to the unfortunate crush that claimed at least 15 lives and injured over a dozen others in a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station late on February 15. ANI cited Delhi police to say the death toll has now risen to 18.

Some eyewitnesses told news agency PTI that “a huge rush” at the station led to the stampede. They added that several passengers also fainted due to suffocation.

One of the victims told reporters that his mother had died in the stampede. He said, “We were travelling to our home in Chhapra, Bihar, in a group, but my mother lost her life in the chaos. People were pushing each other. The doctor has confirmed to us that my mother has died.”

Another family member of the deceased, a woman, collapsed in grief.

‘Far more people than I have ever seen…’ One of the passengers, Dharmendra Singh told PTI, “I was going to Prayagraj but many trains were running late or were cancelled. The station was overcrowded. There were far more people than I have ever seen at this station. In front of me, six or seven women were taken away on stretchers.”

‘Managed to stay safe by waiting outside with our children…’ Pramod Chaurasia, also a passenger who was at the station told PTI, “I had a sleeper-class ticket for Purushottam Express but even those with confirmed tickets could not board the train. One of my friends and a female passenger got stuck in the crowd. There was too much pushing and jostling. We managed to stay safe by waiting outside with our children.”

‘My mother died, we were going home…’ “My mother died in the stampede. We were going to our home…” Pappu, a resident of Patna in Bihar, told news agency ANI.

‘There was no one to control crowd…’ Another eyewitness told ANI that there was no one to control the crowd and as trains entered the station the number of people on platforms increased, leading to the stampede.

“...There was no one to control the crowd...It was announced that the train coming on platform number 12 will come on platform number 16. So the crowd came from both sides and a stampede occurred...some people were taken to the hospital…” the eyewitness, who was not named, said.

‘My relative admitted to hospital…’ Another young eyewitness said that the platforms lacked presence of railway police or other cops who could control the crowd. “There was no RPF or police at the station (New Delhi Railway Station)...There was a huge rush at the station...More than 30 people have been injured...My relative has been admitted to the hospital,” he told ANI.