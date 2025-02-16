Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Indian Railways has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each, for the families of the deceased in the New Delhi railway station stampede, according to an ANI report.
Further, a compensation of ₹2.5 lakh each for those seriously injured, and ₹1 lakh for the minor injured has also been announced by the Indian Railways, the report added.
Delhi Police on February 16 began its investigation into the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station last night that killed at least 18 people, according to a PTI report. Further, during the investigation, CCTV footage will be analysed to determine what happened before the chaos erupted, a police source told the news agency.
“Our main target is to investigate the main cause which caused the stampede. We will collect all data of CCTV footage and announcements done during that time,” the source told PTI. They added that a wrong announcement about change of platforms may have caused a confusion and led to the stampede.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
