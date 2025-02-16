New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Indian Railways has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each, for the families of the deceased in the New Delhi railway station stampede, according to an ANI report.

Further, a compensation of ₹2.5 lakh each for those seriously injured, and ₹1 lakh for the minor injured has also been announced by the Indian Railways, the report added.

Delhi Police to Check CCTVs to Determine Events Delhi Police on February 16 began its investigation into the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station last night that killed at least 18 people, according to a PTI report. Further, during the investigation, CCTV footage will be analysed to determine what happened before the chaos erupted, a police source told the news agency.

“Our main target is to investigate the main cause which caused the stampede. We will collect all data of CCTV footage and announcements done during that time,” the source told PTI. They added that a wrong announcement about change of platforms may have caused a confusion and led to the stampede.

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede News — Latest Updates At least 18 people were killed and over dozen injured in a stampede that broke out at around 9.55 pm on February 15 at the New Delhi Railway Station, according to officials.

The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, on platform number 14 and 15 of the railway station.

Speaking to media earlier, acting Delhi Chief Minister Atishi confirmed that 15 people had been brought dead at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital of central Delhi. Another 15 people were reported injured and undergoing treatment.

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the deaths, in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). “Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured,” Murmu said.