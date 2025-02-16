New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: ₹10 lakh compensation announced for families of deceased by Indian Railways

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede news: The Indian Railways has announced a compensation of 10 lakh each, for the families of the deceased in the New Delhi railway station stampede, according to an ANI report.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated16 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST
Advertisement
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Heavy rush of passengers to catch a train for Maha Kumbh, at the New Delhi railway station, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. A stampede-like situation occurred at the station, injuring many. (PTI Delhi / Arun Sharma)

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Indian Railways has announced a compensation of 10 lakh each, for the families of the deceased in the New Delhi railway station stampede, according to an ANI report.

Further, a compensation of 2.5 lakh each for those seriously injured, and 1 lakh for the minor injured has also been announced by the Indian Railways, the report added.

Also Read | New Delhi Railway Station Stampede LIVE: Govt announces ₹10 lakh compensation

Delhi Police to Check CCTVs to Determine Events

Delhi Police on February 16 began its investigation into the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station last night that killed at least 18 people, according to a PTI report. Further, during the investigation, CCTV footage will be analysed to determine what happened before the chaos erupted, a police source told the news agency.

Advertisement

“Our main target is to investigate the main cause which caused the stampede. We will collect all data of CCTV footage and announcements done during that time,” the source told PTI. They added that a wrong announcement about change of platforms may have caused a confusion and led to the stampede.

Also Read | New Delhi Railway Station stampede: What triggered the NDLS stampede?

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede News — Latest Updates

  • At least 18 people were killed and over dozen injured in a stampede that broke out at around 9.55 pm on February 15 at the New Delhi Railway Station, according to officials.
  • The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, on platform number 14 and 15 of the railway station.

Advertisement
Also Read | New Delhi Railway Stampede: ‘Mother died, were going home…’ says eyewitness
  • Speaking to media earlier, acting Delhi Chief Minister Atishi confirmed that 15 people had been brought dead at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital of central Delhi. Another 15 people were reported injured and undergoing treatment.
  • President Droupadi Murmu condoled the deaths, in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). “Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured,” Murmu said.

Advertisement
Also Read | 15 killed in stampede at New Delhi Railway station; PM Modi says ‘distressed’
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the deaths on X, saying: “Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede.”

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaNew Delhi Railway Station Stampede: ₹10 lakh compensation announced for families of deceased by Indian Railways
First Published:16 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget