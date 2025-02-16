Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night, which claimed the lives of 15 people, including three children.

Eleven others were also injured, most of whom are in stable condition with orthopaedic injuries.

"Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede," the PM wrote on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his condolences, saying, "Devastating news from New Delhi Railway Station. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede on Railway platform. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy of the injured."

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured that authorities were managing the crisis.

"Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident," he posted on X.

The chaos unfolded as thousands of passengers gathered to board trains to the Maha Kumbh Hindu festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

According to eyewitnesses, overcrowding led to suffocation, causing some passengers to faint. The situation escalated when people began pushing each other, resulting in a deadly stampede.

Overcrowding led to chaos The deputy commissioner of police (railway) confirmed that the station was overwhelmed by passengers, particularly on platforms 12, 13, and 14. The Prayagraj Express was stationed at platform 14, while delays of the Swantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express further contributed to the congestion.

"As per CMI, every hour 1,500 general tickets were sold by railways due to which the station got overcrowded and became uncontrollable," the DCP stated. "There was a stampede at platform no. 14 and near the escalator near platform no. 16."

Emergency response and hospitalisation The incident occurred at approximately 9:55 pm, prompting an emergency response. Officials from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain (LNJP) Hospital confirmed that 10-12 injured passengers were brought in for treatment.

"A few fatalities have also been reported, though the exact number is yet to be confirmed," a hospital source told PTI. “Most of the patients have sustained injuries requiring surgery or orthopedic treatment.”

Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, stated that disaster management teams had been instructed to deploy, and "all hospitals are prepared to handle any emergencies."

The six-week-long Kumbh Mela is the most significant event in the Hindu religious calendar, with officials reporting that approximately 500 million devotees have attended the festival since it began last month.

Railway Board: ‘Unprecedented rush’ led to panic A sudden surge in passengers at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night triggered panic and led to a stampede-like situation near platforms 13 and 14, the Railway Board said in a press statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, an "unprecedented rush" developed around 9:30 pm as thousands of passengers gathered to board trains to the Maha Kumbh Hindu festival in northern India. Some individuals fainted due to overcrowding, which sparked panic among travelers.

"Due to the sudden surge in passengers, some individuals fainted, which led to rumors of a stampede-like situation, causing panic among travelers. The situation was later brought under control by easing the congestion," the statement read.

Evacuation and emergency response Northern Railways responded by operating four special trains to clear the unexpected rush. "As a result, the crowd has now significantly reduced," the statement added.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Delhi Police were deployed to manage the situation and transport the injured to nearby hospitals. Officials confirmed that the injured received medical attention, with most suffering from orthopedic injuries.

High-level inquiry ordered In response to the incident, Indian Railways has ordered a high-level inquiry to investigate the cause and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

"The Indian Railways has ordered a high-level inquiry into this unfortunate incident," the press note stated.