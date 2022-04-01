New Delhi railway station to be redeveloped in PPP mode

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The second half of the Budget session of Parliament which began on March 14, will conclude on April 8. The first half of the session was carried out from January 31 to February 11.
Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday announced the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station in Public-Private Partnership mode to provide state of the art passenger amenities, road infrastructure, and an iconic building to cater to the traffic demand of the future. The minister informed the Rajya Sabha.
The Union Minister said, "The proposal for the redevelopment of New Delhi railway station to be taken up on Public-Private Partnership mode aims to provide state of the art passenger amenities, road infrastructure and station with an iconic building to cater to the traffic demand of future," reported by PTI. Vaishnaw responded to a question by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Kumar Gupta about the government's proposal for revamping the New Delhi railway station.
When asked about whether the station has received environmental clearance from the government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, the Union Minister stated that railway station projects are exempted from seeking prior environmental clearance subject to certain conditions.
However, the Union Minister also said that "tree cutting permission has been obtained."