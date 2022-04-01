New Delhi railway station to be redeveloped in PPP mode

The Union Minister said, "The proposal for the redevelopment of New Delhi railway station to be taken up on Public-Private Partnership mode aims to provide state of the art passenger amenities, road infrastructure and station with an iconic building to cater to the traffic demand of future," reported by PTI. Vaishnaw responded to a question by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Kumar Gupta about the government's proposal for revamping the New Delhi railway station.