Indian Railways will resume special train services from 12 May in a graded manner. Railways will initially operate 15 trains( 30 pairs) of trains from New Delhi to various places in India.

Indian Railways announced a limited re-opening of its rail network beginning on Tuesday, after a nearly seven-week lockdown to slow the spreading of the covid-19.

Railways decided to start passenger services connecting Rajendra Nagar in Bihar to New Delhi. The special train will run daily and connect both the cities.

Dry, ready-to-eat food and bottled water shall be provided on demand, inside the trains on a payment basis.

The first run of the special train will start on 12 May from Rajendra Nagar and 13 May from New Delhi .

Here is the list of stoppage, timing, and fare that the special train from New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar and vice-versa will follow:

Timings of the special train:

The special train(02309) will start its journey from Rajendranagar (T) at 7.20pm and reach New Delhi next day at 07.40am

Special train(02310) willdepart from Delhi at 05.15pm to reach Rajendranagar (T) at 05.30am

The special train will stop at the following stations en route the journey

Patna Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central

All passengers are advised to download and use the Aarogya Setu application.

No linen, blankets, and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel. The temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose.

No stalls/ booths on the platforms shall be opened. No train side vending would be permitted.

