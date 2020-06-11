NEW DELHI : India on Thursday rebuffed an offer from Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to disburse cash to Indians who were reportedly struggling to make ends meet due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Rejecting Khan’s offer, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that “It would be better for them to remember that India has a stimulus package, which is as large as Pakistan's annual GDP." The reference was to the rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an address to the nation last month. The details were later outlined by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and had measures to encourage small, medium and micro industries and farmers besides the enlargement of a safety net for migrants returning home from the cities as New Delhi prepared to ease the lockdown in phases.

“Pakistan is better known for making cash transfers to bank accounts outside the country rather than giving to its own people," Srivastava said in a possible allusion to corruption charges made against many of its top political leaders. Many Pakistani politicians are accused of putting away public money in their illegal accounts in tax havens abroad.

“Clearly, Imran Khan needs a new set of advisers and better information. We all known about their debt problem (almost 90% of GDP) and how much they have pressed for debt restructuring. It would also be better for them to remember that India has a stimulus package, which is as large as Pakistan's annual GDP," Srivastava said in a hard hitting statement.

The comments followed a Twitter post by Khan in which he said: “I am ready to offer help & share our successful cash transfer prog, lauded internationally for its reach & transparency, with India." In Pakistan, reports said that Pakistan has transferred cash to 10 million families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic since launching a relief programme on 1 April.

Khan on his part has justified lifting the lockdown in Pakistan ahead of India, citing economic hardships facing the impoverished population. He has also often cited India as an example of the negative impact of lockdowns.

The Pakistan prime minister’s offer follows a survey by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy in April which said that 84% of Indian households reported a drop in income since a hard lockdown was imposed from 25 March.

Ties between India and Pakistan have been tense since last year. Relations first nosedived after a car bomb killed 40 paramilitary personnel in Kashmir on 14 February last year. Indian Air Force jets struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot region and Pakistan retaliated by trying to bomb military installations in Kashmir. Ties worsened again after India revoked article 370 of its constitution and integrated the part of Kashmir under its control, more closely with the rest of the country.

