New Delhi rebuffs Imran Khan’s offer to disburse cash to Indians

Rejecting Khan’s offer, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that “It would be better for them to remember that India has a stimulus package, which is as large as Pakistan's annual GDP." The reference was to the rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an address to the nation last month. The details were later outlined by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and had measures to encourage small, medium and micro industries and farmers besides the enlargement of a safety net for migrants returning home from the cities as New Delhi prepared to ease the lockdown in phases.