India reports 48 new covid cases

India reports 48 new covid cases1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Scientists believe the virus is now relatively inactive due to its mild nature and widespread immunity developed among the populace.
Scientists believe the virus is now relatively inactive due to its mild nature and widespread immunity developed among the populace.
New Delhi: India has logged 48 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, continuing its steady decline of infections observed in recent months, according to data from the health ministry released on Thursday.
New Delhi: India has logged 48 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, continuing its steady decline of infections observed in recent months, according to data from the health ministry released on Thursday.
Active cases fell from 1,413 to 1,407, bringing the total tally of recorded infections to over 450 million. The nation’s battle against the pandemic, which began in early 2020, has resulted in approximately 531,913 fatalities over the past three and a half years.
Active cases fell from 1,413 to 1,407, bringing the total tally of recorded infections to over 450 million. The nation’s battle against the pandemic, which began in early 2020, has resulted in approximately 531,913 fatalities over the past three and a half years.
Scientists believe the virus is now relatively inactive due to its mild nature and widespread immunity developed among the populace. However, they stress the importance of tracking any future mutants with more severe symptoms.
Scientists believe the virus is now relatively inactive due to its mild nature and widespread immunity developed among the populace. However, they stress the importance of tracking any future mutants with more severe symptoms.
While hospitals report vacant covid-19 wards – a welcome reprieve for the medical staff – the elderly and those with comorbid conditions remain at risk of infection. Medical professionals are urging these vulnerable groups to consider booster shots if they have not done so already, and to continue practicing appropriate prevention measures.
While hospitals report vacant covid-19 wards – a welcome reprieve for the medical staff – the elderly and those with comorbid conditions remain at risk of infection. Medical professionals are urging these vulnerable groups to consider booster shots if they have not done so already, and to continue practicing appropriate prevention measures.
In addition, scientists have indicated that the widespread hybrid immunity in India – resulting from both vaccination and natural infection – is likely to prevent current covid variants from causing severe hospitalizations, given their mild nature.
In addition, scientists have indicated that the widespread hybrid immunity in India – resulting from both vaccination and natural infection – is likely to prevent current covid variants from causing severe hospitalizations, given their mild nature.
India’s recovery figures stand at around 444.61 million, with 54 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. The country’s recovery rate now hovers around 98.81%.
India’s recovery figures stand at around 444.61 million, with 54 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. The country’s recovery rate now hovers around 98.81%.
Toughly 49,919 tests were conducted yesterday, bringing the total number of tests to around 92.93 billion so far.
Toughly 49,919 tests were conducted yesterday, bringing the total number of tests to around 92.93 billion so far.
Under the nation’s vaccination drive, over 220.67 billion vaccine doses have been administered to date, including around 819 doses in the last 24 hours.
Under the nation’s vaccination drive, over 220.67 billion vaccine doses have been administered to date, including around 819 doses in the last 24 hours.