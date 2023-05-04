India’s monthly food plate cost rises between April and December: Report1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:55 PM IST
The Crisil data indicates a 9% year-on-year increase in the cost of a vegetarian thali, while the cost of a non-vegetarian thali surged by over 32%
New Delhi:Crisil’s monthly food plate cost indicator reveals a steady increase in the average cost of a thali, a popular Indian meal, from April to December 2022. The rise is attributed to soaring wheat, chicken, cooking fuel, and vegetable oil prices.
