India’s monthly food plate cost rises between April and December: Report

Thali prices began to moderate sequentially from January 2023, with April 2023 figures showing a flat year-on-year cost for a vegetarian thali and a 2% year-on-year decrease for a non-vegetarian thali. Vegetable oil and broiler prices dipped 16% and 2-4% year-on-year in April 2023, respectively, offering some respite. However, wheat flour and LPG prices continued to rise, up 12% and 11% year-on-year, respectively, in April 2023, hampering further reduction in thali costs.