NEW DELHI : Indian Railways in consultation with Health and Home Ministries has decided to partially restore train services w.e.f. from 12 May 2020 in a graded manner. The Railways will run fifteen pair of special trains (thirty trains) from New Delhi to various places in India

Railways decided to start passenger services connecting Secunderabad in Telangana to New Delhi. The special train will run on Wednesday from Secunderabad and Sunday from New Delhi to connect both the cities.

The weekly special train 02437 will start at 1315 from Secunderabad and will reach at 1040 in New Delhi. Similarly the weekly special train 02438 will start at 1600 in New Delhi and will reach at 1400 in Secunderabad.

Dry, ready-to-eat food and bottled water shall be provided on demand, inside the trains on a payment basis.

The first run of the special train will start on 17 May from New Delhi and 20 May from Secunderabad.

Here is the list of stoppage, timing, and fare that the special train from New Delhi to Howrah and vice-versa will follow:

The special train will stop at the following stations en route the journey

New Delhi-Secunderabad special train: Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi.

All passengers are advised to download and use the Aarogya Setu application.

No linen, blankets, and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel. The temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose.

No stalls/ booths on the platforms shall be opened. No train side vending would be permitted.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated