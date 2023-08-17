Retail leasing picks up in Delhi-NCR as Apple, Pret A Manger open stores

Retail leasing picks up in Delhi-NCR as Apple, Pret A Manger open stores1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Retailers have expressed positive leasing sentiments, indicating their strong interest in establishing new setups, expanding operations, and upgrading existing stores
New Delhi: The national capital and the adjoining region (Delhi-NCR) reported a 65% year-on-year increase in retail leasing across investment-grade malls, high streets and stand-alone developments in the first six months of calendar year 2023, real estate consulting firm CBRE South Asia said in a report released Thursday.