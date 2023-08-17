Retail leasing picks up in Delhi-NCR as Apple, Pret A Manger open stores

New Delhi: The national capital and the adjoining region (Delhi-NCR) reported a 65% year-on-year increase in retail leasing across investment-grade malls, high streets and stand-alone developments in the first six months of calendar year 2023, real estate consulting firm CBRE South Asia said in a report released Thursday.

The city recorded a retail supply of 0.22 million square feet (msf) between January and June, while total leasing during the period stood at 0.70msf compared to 0.42msf a year ago. Fashion and apparel retailers led retail leasing activity in the region with a share of 47%, followed by luxury at 13%, and food and beverage.

Meanwhile, on a pan-India basis, retail leasing grew 24% year-on-year during the period. Total leasing during the January to June period stood at 2.90msf compared to 2.31msf a year ago.

Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, and Ahmedabad collectively accounted for 65% of the leasing activity during the first six months the year. The period also recorded a 148% increase in supply.

“Further, boosted by the increased appetite of shoppers, the top eight cities saw an 8% growth in mall completions on a half-yearly basis. Ahmedabad led the growth in supply addition with a 73% share, followed by Delhi-NCR at 20%," CBRE said in its report.

The sector also saw large international brands debut their India stores: Apple launched its first two stores in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR; UK based coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger also opened stores in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. Canadian coffee brand Tim Hortons which debuted in India last year, expanded in Delhi-NCR and Punjab and entered the Mumbai market this year.

European luxury brand Balenciaga is set to open its first brick-and-mortar store in Delhi-NCR through its partnership with Reliance Brands.

“Retailers have expressed positive leasing sentiments, indicating their strong interest in establishing new set-ups, expanding operations, and upgrading existing stores. The leasing performance displayed positive trends on a half-yearly basis as well, exhibiting a 15% rise in space take-up compared to 2.49 million square feet of leasing recorded during the second half of 2022," said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO for India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa at CBRE.

Greater mall supply coupled with encouraging consumer spends, especially during the upcoming festive season, is set to augment expansion by both international and domestic retailers, he said.