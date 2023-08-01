New Delhi: The number of income tax returns (ITRs) filed in the assessment year 2023-24 touched an all-time high of more than 67.7 million, which is 16% higher than the total ITRs filed during the previous assessment year’s 58.3 million.

The income tax department on Tuesday said in a statement that it received 5.37 million ITRs from the first-time filers, a clear indication of expanding tax base. The ITRs filing touched the peak on the last day of the filing which was 31 July with over 6.43 million ITRs being filed on a single day, the department said.

“The filing of ITRs peaked on 31 July (due date for salaried taxpayers and other non-tax audit cases) with over 6.433 million ITRs being filed on a single day i.e. on 31 July. The e-filing portal also observed its highest per hour rate of 496,559 of ITR filing between 5 pm and 6 pm on 31 July, with highest per second rate of ITR filing of 486 (31 Jul: 16:35:06) and highest per minute rate of ITR filing of 8,622 (Jul: 17:54)," it said.

“Campaigns on social media along with targeted e-mail and SMS campaigns were launched to encourage the taxpayers to file their ITRs early. Such concerted efforts led to fruitful results with taxpayers filing their ITRs for AY 2023-24 relatively earlier compared to the corresponding period of the preceding year," it added.

The income tax department said that out of the 67.7 million ITRs filed for AY 2023-24, 49.18% of ITRs are ITR-1 (33.3 million), 11.97% are ITR-2 (8.112 million), 11.13% are ITR-3 (7.54 million), 26.77% are ITR-4 (18.1 million) and 0.94% are ITR-5 to 7 (640,000). It added that more than 46% of these returns were filed using the online ITR utility available on the e-filing portal and the balance have been filed using offline ITR utilities.

The department also emphasized on the importance of e-verification through Aadhaar OTP and other methods for the processing of the ITR and to issue refunds. “It is encouraging to note that 56.3 million returns have been e-verified, out of which more than 52.7 million are through Aadhaar based OTP (94%). Of the e-verified ITRs, more than 34.4 million ITRs for AY 2023-24 have been processed (61%) by 31 July," the department said.

According to the income tax department, if your net taxable income is above ₹5 per annum, then you can file your ITRs for assessment year 2023-24 or fiscal 2022-23 till 31 December 2023, by paying a penalty of ₹5,000.It added that if your income is below ₹5 lakh per annum, then the penalty cost is ₹1,000 for filing ITRs till the end of the year.