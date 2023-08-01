ITR filings touch all-time high of 67.7 mn, up 16% from last year2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:23 PM IST
The income tax department on Tuesday said in a statement that it received 5.37 million ITRs from the first-time filers, a clear indication of expanding tax base.
New Delhi: The number of income tax returns (ITRs) filed in the assessment year 2023-24 touched an all-time high of more than 67.7 million, which is 16% higher than the total ITRs filed during the previous assessment year’s 58.3 million.
