NEW DELHI: Knight Frank, a global property consultancy, in its Prime Global Cities Index Q3 2021 report, said that New Delhi moved down one spot in the index to rank 39 during the July-September period. Bengaluru, too, fell one spot to rank 42, with the quarter reporting a 1.1% year-on-year (YoY) fall in prices in prime markets.

Mumbai retained its 40th position, as prices fell a marginal 0.1% YoY. Prices were higher 0.2% sequentially in Q3 2021.

Knight Frank defines prime residential property as the most desirable and most expensive property in a given location, generally defined as the top 5% of each market by value. The Prime Global Cities Index is a valuation-based index tracking the movement in prime residential prices in local currency across more than 45 cities worldwide using Knight Frank’s global research network.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said, “As India’s economy recuperates from the impact of the pandemic and lockdown, the up-market segment of luxury homes is witnessing a surge in demand. The drivers for this demand are bottoming out of the prices across Indian cities along with various fiscal measures, which has made the overall environment very conducive for the residential sector. As developers and other industry stakeholders hold a positive sentiment, the segment is expected to record improved levels of activity."

According to Knight Frank’s research analysis, 39 cities witnessed a rise in prime residential prices between Q2 and Q3 2021. Fifteen cities registered double-digit price growth.

The Prime Global Cities Index, an unweighted price index of prime residential prices across 45+ cities, increased by 9.5% in the year to Q3 2021 compared to 8.2% in the year to Q2 2021.

According to the report, 84% of the global cities registered positive yearly price growth. While Miami led the index in the quarter for the first time since 2007, recording 26.4% rise in the year to Q3 2021, Jakarta was the weakest performing market with a decline of - 4.2%.

Additionally, in Canada's Vancouver and Toronto, prices softened in Q3 2021, compared to Q2 2021, as home buyers remained doubtful of the direction taken by the government following the announcement of a two-year ban on foreign residents purchasing a house in Canada. Crisis in China's Evergrande Group softened prices of prime residential real estate in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

