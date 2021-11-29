New Delhi slips in Global Prime Residential Index in Q3: report

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said, “As India’s economy recuperates from the impact of the pandemic and lockdown, the up-market segment of luxury homes is witnessing a surge in demand. The drivers for this demand are bottoming out of the prices across Indian cities along with various fiscal measures, which has made the overall environment very conducive for the residential sector. As developers and other industry stakeholders hold a positive sentiment, the segment is expected to record improved levels of activity."