NEW DELHI: The union government has decided to discontinue central allocation of antiviral drug Remdesivir that is used to treat Covid-19 to states.

According to a statement from the ministry of chemicals and fertilizers on Saturday, the decision has been taken as Remdesivir production has been ramped up.

The development follows a nationwide shortage that had led to black-marketing of the drug, post which the union government had stopped exports of Remdesivir, and the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) used to manufacture it.

“Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya informed that the production of Remdesivir is ramped up ten times from 33,000 vials/day on 11th April 2021 to 3,50,000 vials/day today under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," the statement said.

The Centre has also decided to procure 50 lakh vials of Remdesivir to maintain a strategic stock to tide over emergency situations.

“Now the country has enough #Remdesivir as the supply is much more than the demand. So we have decided to DISCONTINUE the Central Allocation of Remdesivir to States," the minister said in his tweet on Saturday.

In addition, the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Agency and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation will monitor the drug’s availability in the country to prevent any shortage or black-marketing going ahead.

“The Minister further informed that the Government has also increased the number of plants producing Remdesivir from 20 to 60 plants within a month. Now the country has enough Remdesivir as the supply is much more than the demand, he added," the statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.