India to host Indian Ocean Region defence ministers' one-day meet

“India is geographically central to the Indian Ocean and has a vast coastline of 7,500 kms. India’s vision for Security and Growth for All (SAGAR), as articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cannot be realised without close cooperation and engagements amongst countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)," the ministry said in a statement. “Navigating through the pandemic year of 2020, India is taking the lead in organizing an international platform for the world Aerospace and Defence (A&D) leaders to exchange ideas and forge partnerships towards synergizing the efforts in the A&D sector," it said.