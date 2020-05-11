Indian Railways will resume special train services from 12 May in a graded manner. Railways will initially operate 15 trains( 30 pairs) of trains from New Delhi to various places in India.

Indian Railways announced a limited re-opening of its rail network beginning on Tuesday, after a nearly seven-week lockdown to slow the spreading of the covid-19.

Railways decided to start passenger services connecting Trivandrum to New Delhi. Here is the list of stoppage, timing, and fare that the special train from New Delhi to Trivandrum and vice-versa will follow:

The first run of the special train will start on 13 May from New Delhi and 15 May from Trivandrum. The train will run three days a week.

From Trivandrum the train will leave for New Delhi on every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday while from New Delhi the train will depart on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday

The special train will stop at the following stations en route the journey

Ernakulam Jn, , Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon,Panvel, Vadodara, Kota

Timings of the special train:

The special train(02432) will leave New Delhi at 11.25am and will reach Trivandrum at 05.25am.

Special train(02431) will leave Trivandrum at 07.45pm and reach New Delhi at 12.40am

Special trains which have been started presently will have only Air conditioned classes i.e. First, Second & Third AC. The fare structure for the ‘Special Trains’ shall be as applicable for the regular time tabled Rajdhani trains.

Online cancellation shall be permitted up to 24 hours before scheduled departure of train. No cancellation permitted less than 24 hours before departure of train. Cancellation charge shall be 50% of fare.

Dry, ready-to-eat food and bottled water shall be provided on demand, inside the trains on a payment basis.

All passengers are advised to download and use the Aarogya Setu application.

No linen, blankets, and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel. The temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose.

No stalls/ booths on the platforms shall be opened. No train side vending would be permitted.

