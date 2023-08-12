ODOP teams up with DAY-NRLM to introduce ‘ODOP Wall’ showcasing India’s unique artistry

ODOP teams up with DAY-NRLM to introduce ‘ODOP Wall’ showcasing India’s unique artistry1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Under this collaboration, products are being identified from all districts to be promoted for their unique qualities and cultural significance which include various handicrafts, handloom, and agricultural products that have been associated with the identity of their place of origin.
New Delhi: The One District One Product (ODOP) initiative has collaborated with the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) to unveil the captivating ‘ODOP Wall’ in a bid to showcase India’s diverse and exceptional craft heritage.
