ODOP teams up with DAY-NRLM to introduce ‘ODOP Wall’ showcasing India’s unique artistry

New Delhi: The One District One Product (ODOP) initiative has collaborated with the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) to unveil the captivating ‘ODOP Wall’ in a bid to showcase India’s diverse and exceptional craft heritage.

The inauguration of this joint endeavor on 11 August marked a significant step towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of projecting the distinctiveness of Indian craftsmanship globally.

Launching the ‘ODOP Wall’, Charanjit Singh, additional secretary, rural livelihoods, ministry of rural development, said that such convergence is one more step forward towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of showcasing the uniqueness of Indian Craft before the world.

Under this collaboration, products are being identified from all districts to be promoted for their unique qualities and cultural significance which include various handicrafts, handloom, and agricultural products that have been associated with the identity of their place of origin.

This collaboration aims to drive consumers towards emporia, boosting sales and increasing the visibility SARAS products even further to promote indigenous crafts and artisans of rural SHGs women.

The One District One Product (ODOP) programme, an initiative under the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), ministry of commerce & industry, aims at manifesting the vision of the prime minister to make the country and its people self-reliant by fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country.