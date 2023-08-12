Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  ODOP teams up with DAY-NRLM to introduce ‘ODOP Wall’ showcasing India’s unique artistry

ODOP teams up with DAY-NRLM to introduce ‘ODOP Wall’ showcasing India’s unique artistry

1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST Staff Writer

Under this collaboration, products are being identified from all districts to be promoted for their unique qualities and cultural significance which include various handicrafts, handloom, and agricultural products that have been associated with the identity of their place of origin.

The programme selects, brands, and promotes one unique product from each district, showcasing the diverse range of products across the country which encompasses various sectors, including handlooms and handicrafts. (File Photo: Mint)

New Delhi: The One District One Product (ODOP) initiative has collaborated with the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) to unveil the captivating ‘ODOP Wall’ in a bid to showcase India’s diverse and exceptional craft heritage.

New Delhi: The One District One Product (ODOP) initiative has collaborated with the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) to unveil the captivating ‘ODOP Wall’ in a bid to showcase India’s diverse and exceptional craft heritage.

The inauguration of this joint endeavor on 11 August marked a significant step towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of projecting the distinctiveness of Indian craftsmanship globally.

The inauguration of this joint endeavor on 11 August marked a significant step towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of projecting the distinctiveness of Indian craftsmanship globally.

Launching the ‘ODOP Wall’, Charanjit Singh, additional secretary, rural livelihoods, ministry of rural development, said that such convergence is one more step forward towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of showcasing the uniqueness of Indian Craft before the world.

Launching the ‘ODOP Wall’, Charanjit Singh, additional secretary, rural livelihoods, ministry of rural development, said that such convergence is one more step forward towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of showcasing the uniqueness of Indian Craft before the world.

Under this collaboration, products are being identified from all districts to be promoted for their unique qualities and cultural significance which include various handicrafts, handloom, and agricultural products that have been associated with the identity of their place of origin.

Under this collaboration, products are being identified from all districts to be promoted for their unique qualities and cultural significance which include various handicrafts, handloom, and agricultural products that have been associated with the identity of their place of origin.

This collaboration aims to drive consumers towards emporia, boosting sales and increasing the visibility SARAS products even further to promote indigenous crafts and artisans of rural SHGs women.

This collaboration aims to drive consumers towards emporia, boosting sales and increasing the visibility SARAS products even further to promote indigenous crafts and artisans of rural SHGs women.

The One District One Product (ODOP) programme, an initiative under the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), ministry of commerce & industry, aims at manifesting the vision of the prime minister to make the country and its people self-reliant by fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country.

The One District One Product (ODOP) programme, an initiative under the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), ministry of commerce & industry, aims at manifesting the vision of the prime minister to make the country and its people self-reliant by fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.