New Delhi urges states to shun China, use domestic power equipment

As part of the union government’s strategy to bring India's battered economy back on track, a ₹90,000-crore liquidity injection for the fund-starved state owned electricity discoms for losses up to 31 March, was announced to combat the economic disruption from the coronavirus lockdown. The package’s scope and ambit will now be expanded after the states and union territories requested the union government to extend the package for covering discom losses till June, in the same meeting.