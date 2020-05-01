MUMBAI: Indians increased their exposure to equities in FY20, indicating a shift from traditional investment assets. The number of new dematerialized accounts, or demat accounts, opened during fiscal 2020 was the most in at least a decade at 4.9 million, and a 22.5% increase from a year ago, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

In the 2019 financial year, 4 million new demat accounts were opened.

Total demat accounts at the end of fiscal 2020 stood at 40.8 million, up from 35.9 million as of March 2019.

A demat account is opened by an investor with a depository participant to invest in securities such as stocks and bonds. The securities are held in digital format.

September saw the highest number of opening of new demat accounts at 1.9 million in the previous fiscal.

But last year saw the steepest fall in Indian equities in 11 years. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty lost 23.8% and 26.03% respectively in FY20. Markets slumped towards the end of the fiscal, with indices falling over 20% in March as India grappled with a rise in covid-19 cases and as a nationwide lockdown disrupted life and businesses.

According to analysts, however, the steep correction presented buying opportunity to investors and lured them into equities.

Vishal Gulechha, head – equity, ICICI Securities, said “...In light of the covid-19 situation, different challenges and opportunities are emerging. On the opportunity front, huge money was waiting to enter in retail segment and market gave them opportunity to enter at substantially lower levels. Secondly, because of correction in market and activities in fixed return securities market, new set of investors are entering the market."

He said there has been a rise in investments in quality stocks which is healthy for retail market. “Customer preference is clearly to select well capitalized intermediaries with establish credentials. Safety of shares and money has become very important criteria for investors now," Gulecha added.

Others agree.

Nithin Kamath, CEO and co-founder of zero-brokerage stock trading platform Zerodha, said the number of retail investors have increased post lockdown and while people started working from home. “Low prices of stocks gave new investor an opportunity to enter markets, while as people are working from home they also had time to explore trading in equities."

Kamath feels that low deposit rates in banks also brought new investors to equities looking for higher returns compared to other asset classes such as gold, real estate or bank deposits.

According to Prakarsh Gagdani, chief executive, 5paisa.com there is a huge increase in interest of young investors in stock markets. “Millennials find equity trading and we have seen huge growth in participation in that segment. We saw large number of demat accounts opened during SBI Card initial public offering (IPO)," he said.

Gagdani added that during February-March, there was 80% growth in retail participation and 10% in April on the platform.

Mutual funds also attracted retail investors, with money routed through monthly systematic investment plans (SIP) at an all-time high of ₹8,641 crore in March. SIP is an investment plan offered by mutual funds wherein one invests a fixed amount in a fund scheme periodically at fixed intervals.

However, with low savings as there are job losses and salary cuts across industries, inflow of retail investment into stock markets will be critical.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated