New demat accounts jump to a record high in FY21

According to Ajay Menon, chief executive, broking and distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the growth in the number of retail investors and the surge in demat accounts is due to multiple reasons. “The most common reasons have been people having more disposable income as well as free time to trade as most of them were working from home. Markets were volatile and at low points during the start of FY21 because of which first-time investors and millennials have been grabbing the opportunity for short-term gains and an alternative source of income," he said.