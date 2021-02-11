New Development Bank commits $100 mn to NIIF Fund of Funds

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a deep impact on the Indian economy. NDB’s investment in the NIIF FoF will provide additional funds to Indian private sector businesses facing difficulties during this time of crisis. The partnership with NIIF allows NDB to access to a diversified range of portfolio funds and support the Government of India’s on-going effort to promote investment in infrastructure. NDB support will address investment gaps and the availability of institutional funding for domestic private equity funds in India, contributing overall to infrastructure development and economic growth," said NDB Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Xian Zhu.